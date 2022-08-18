Forrest Karr introduced as new Director of Athletics at UMD

Karr takes over for Josh Berlo, who was named Director of Athletics at Denver in June.

DULUTH, Minn. – On Wednesday, UMD officially named Forrest Karr as their new Director of Athletics. Fast forward to Thursday, and Karr had his first introductory presser.

In front of a number of coaches and staff, chancellor David McMillan welcomed Karr to the University of Minnesota Duluth family.

Forrest comes from Northern Michigan, where he was the AD since 2012.

In his opening statement, Karr stressed the importance of the school being a community asset as well teaching student athletes to be poised to learn, so they can grow and be leaders after athletics.

Karr, a former goalie for the University of Notre Dame didn’t forget his roots as he compared his playing days to his now new job.

“My college hockey coach sent me a nice text of support last night. We went back and forth a little bit. I wrote to him, I was kind of joking, I said it turns out that being a goalie was perfect preparation for being an administrator. You’re doing well if you can find a way to stop 90% of the potential negative outcomes that come your way,” said Karr.

