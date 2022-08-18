Growlers top Huskies 8-3 to claim Northwoods League Title

Duluth would try to make a late comeback as they would score in the 6th, 7th, and 9th innings. But, in the end it would be just too much.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Huskies would fall just short in their quest of their first ever Northwoods League Championship on Thursday, as the Kalamazoo Growlers would get the best of them 8 to 3.

Thursday’s game was the Huskies 2nd apperance in the title game in the last four years.