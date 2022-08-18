Sacred Sites on Wisconsin Point Returned to Fond Du Lac Band

SUPERIOR, WI. — On Thursday, a historic signing took place, the sacred sites on Wisconsin Point were returned to the Fond Du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa.

Just over 100 years ago, the sacred burial ground where many Anishinaabe ancestors were laid to rest, was removed from Fond Du Lac band.

The Anishinaabe signed a treaty in 1854 which allowed the U.S. government the right to their land.

In turn, the Anishinaabe were given reservations and the ability to continue hunting and gathering.

“We’ve put our footprints as the original habitants on the land everywhere at some point in time. Everyday, every week, every month, every year our people are being disturbed.” Said Fond Du Lac Tribal Chairperson, Kevin DuPuis.

Almost 200 remains, including that of Chief Joseph Osaugie, were dug up from the site and moved into a mass grave near Nemdji River.

Not only were the dead disturbed in their resting place, living tribal members were also uprooted.

Jenny Van Sickle, the first Native American to serve on the Superior City Council, has been a loud voice in getting the land back.

“When you elect different people you get different results.” Van Sickle spoke in Anishinaabemowin.

She went on to say that both Minnesota and Wisconsin officials have helped reach this milestone.

Including Minnesota Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan, who is also a member of the White Earth Band of Ojibwe.

“So let this be an example of how we do this work in a good way. Where we see each other as human beings, where we honor the history and experiences and tell the truth so we do not repeat that history once again,” Flanagan stated.

Along with the return of the sacred sites, land near St. Francis Cemetery will be vacated, providing the tribal group full-access along Nemadji.