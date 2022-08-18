Wisconsin Political Leaders Visit Superior Ports

SUPERIOR, Wisc.– Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwin and Governor Tony Evers stopped by the Superior Ports for a tour on Thursday. To discuss potential critical water infrastructure investments on the federal and state levels.

Just under $8.5 million dollars was invested into to the city of Superior port to fund repairs for unutilized facilities. This money came from the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs act bill that was enacted on November of last year.

The Wisconsin Governor and Senator say they are closely working with the businesses along the Port. They are Hoping to use the full economic potential that Lake Superior offers.

“It’s a good opportunity for people to redevelop this area and make it work for all of Wisconsin. It’s a great discussion, and we feel confident that we will be able to make some differences in peoples lives,” Gov. Tony Evers, said.

The tour took the Wisconsin political leaders to Hansen-Mueller, and then to the Jeff Foster Trucking facility. Where they spoke with business leaders.

The goal is to upscale the global customer base and increase capacity within the port.

“This is an extraordinary confluence of tucking industry, shipping industry, freight, and it is clearly being under utilized, and we could really take a great advantage of it. All the meanwhile taking great measures to protect our Great Lake system,” Sen. Baldwin said.

Focusing on solving the nation wide supply chain issue within the Superior Port, and engaging in commerce on a higher scale.

Governor Evers says that this growing partnership will continue to push forward for future renovations.

“It’s what I knew here. Is that there is a willingness to cooperate, and I think through what are the best plans? What are the plans that actually can be implemented, and I’m just really impressed with the thoughtfulness people are having right now,” the Governor said.