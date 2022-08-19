Cenovus Energy Grants Duluth Fire Department With Check To Go To New Equipment and Training Opportunities

DULUTH, Minn.–On Friday, the Duluth Fire Department received a $30,000 check to go towards new equipment and training opportunities.

Cenovus Energy, part of the Superior Refinery, hands out grants totaling $300,000 every year to it’s community partners. The fire department is one of them, and they hope to use the funds to buy a new, more efficient water hose, as well as introduce a new industrial training program.

The department’s Deputy Chief of Training highlights how important training is when it comes to protecting our region’s ports.

“We do have a significant thing here. Our marine refueling terminal fuels the Great Lakes’ ships. Our hope is that with new capabilities and with our new training we can just be better prepared to protect this valuable commodity”, Duluth Fire Department’s Deputy Chief of Training, Rob Morehouse.

This partnership between Cenovus and the Duluth Fire Department can better prepare responders when fighting larger fires that involve industrial buildings, such as refineries. The department is in the process of purchasing the new hose lines and putting them into service as soon as possible.