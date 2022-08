Coaches Corner: Curt Wiese

For this week's segment we hear from head football coach at UMD, Curt Wiese.

DULUTH, Minn.- For this week’s Coaches Corner we caught up with head football coach at the University of Minnesota-Duluth Curt Wiese. The Bulldogs got their first week of practice out of the way and have their sights on the season that’s just around the corner. Wiese talks senior leadership and his favorite parts about being a Bulldog.