Hermantown tennis falls to Simley in season opener

Duluth, Minn. – The Hermantown girls tennis team opened up their season on Friday, falling to Simley 6 to 1.

The contest took place at Laura MacArthur Elementary School.

Hermantown will next be in action on Tuesday when they play at Cambridge-Isanti.