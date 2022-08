Northwestern routs Ashland to start the season at 1-0

Northwestern (1-0) will next host Somerset on August 26th at 7PM.

MAPLE, Wis.- The Northwestern football team began their season with a win as they took down rival Ashland 37 to 8 on Friday.

Luke Sedin would lead the Tigers offensively as he threw for 167 yards and had one touchdown pass.

His main target was Reid Kreuser as he hauled in three catches for 97 yards.

