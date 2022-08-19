Superior Dedicates Benches in Honor of Community Members

SUPERIOR, WI. — The first benches of Superior’s new “Bench Sponsorship Program” were dedicated to community members today.

The program allows people to sponsor a city bench in honor of someone.

On Friday, ceremonies were held to dedicate benches to three individuals, including Jean Kioski.

Jean was a prominent member of the Douglas County Humane Society.

She passed away in February of 2021.

Her family said she was a dog-lover who invested years into her work.

“We just really wanted everyone to know how appreciative we are of everything she’s done here and just that we miss her. So we thought what a better way to do than have the bench there where all the new families are coming to meet their four-legged family members.” Said a family member of Jean, Molly Norberg.

Refreshments, memory sharing, and shelter tours followed the ceremony.

For more information on dedicating a bench, you can visit the City of Superior website.