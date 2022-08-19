UMD Welcomes First-Year Medical Students at White Coat Ceremony

DULUTH, Minn. — The annual White Coat Ceremony was held at the University of Minnesota Duluth today, welcoming first-year medical students to campus.

At the ceremony, students receive their first white coat in front of family, friends and the medical school administration.

After being “coated,” students recite a sacred pledge — dating back hundreds of years.

The pledge states that students will abide by strong ethics while providing patients with quality care.

“This is so symbolical for me, as well as very prominent for my career in medicine. I think that this ceremony is just the start and it’s kind of like the opening line of the first chapter.” Said white coat recipient, Zoe Avestruz.

The White Coat Ceremony is sponsored by the Whiting-Turner Contracting Company, and has been a traditional at UMD since 1997.