UWS soccer begins quest for 7th straight UMAC title

The Yellowjackets will play their first game on September 1st at Augsburg.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The UWS men’s soccer team has their eyes on a 7th consecutive UMAC title as they opened up their practice sessions on Friday.

And it will be a tall order as 12 of their 20 games will be played outside the city of Superior.

However, the Yellowjackets do return a number of key players from last year’s squad.

One of the big ones, being 5th year senior Blake Perry, who lead the nation in assists and points.

Head Coach Joe Mooney says this year like every year is different and they can’t be satisified with what they did in 2021.

“I do think just knowing what all of conference opponents bring back and what they have coming in. I think there’s going to be a lot of competiton this year in the conference. I think really the top four teams I would expect to see some parody within those teams. I think they’re all primed and ready. So for us it’s just really kind of these next couple weeks getting to the best level we can get to,” said Mooney.

