Community Action Duluth Receives Grant to Help Pay For Services They Offer

DULUTH, Minn. – Community Action Duluth received a large donation today through its new partnership with spectrum’s community center assist initiative.

$50,000 were awarded and will be used to support the organization’s job training program.

To recognize this, a revitalization event was held at the group’s headquarters Saturday morning where everyone from employees to community volunteers took part in some light construction, painting, and even setting up a new technology center.

Spectrum supplied 25 new laptops as well as 1 gigabyte of broadband for the life of the program.

Organizers say the new partnership will be a great help to all programs, from job training to workforce development.