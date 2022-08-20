Community Action Duluth Receives Grant to Help Pay For Services They Offer
DULUTH, Minn. – Community Action Duluth received a large donation today through its new partnership with spectrum’s community center assist initiative.
$50,000 were awarded and will be used to support the organization’s job training program.
To recognize this, a revitalization event was held at the group’s headquarters Saturday morning where everyone from employees to community volunteers took part in some light construction, painting, and even setting up a new technology center.
Spectrum supplied 25 new laptops as well as 1 gigabyte of broadband for the life of the program.
Organizers say the new partnership will be a great help to all programs, from job training to workforce development.