Duluth Library Foundation Running Planning Survey

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Library Foundation is asking for people to take part in an online survey that will help them in coming up with a broad-based strategic planning process.

The 8-to-10 minute survey will help guide the foundation in deciding what priorities and investments they should focus on in the coming years.

Anyone in the Duluth Public Library service area can take it, whether they are an active user of library resources or not.

The survey can be found here.

The foundation is working with Library Strategies Consulting Group in their overall planning process.