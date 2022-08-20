Duluth Looking for Election Day Runners and Absentee Judges

DULUTH, Minn. – The City of Duluth is looking for Election Day Runners and Absentee Judges to help with the November general election.

Runners will begin their day by visiting each polling place to make sure election judges are set.

They will then spend the rest of the day to respond to any issues that come up.

Absentee Judges will work the week before Election Day to assist in reviewing ballots that are returned to the City Clerk’s office.

The city would like to have volunteers who have past election experience, varying political backgrounds, and can pay attention to detail.

Applications can be filled out online through the city’s website, with a review set to take place after September 19.

Find out more and apply for these opportunities here. Make sure to specify which position you wish to apply for on the application.