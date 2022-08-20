First Ever Twin Ports Music Festival Comes to Earth Rider

SUPERIOR, Wisc.– Crowds were swarming to Earth Rider Saturday to check out the first ever Twin Ports Music Festival.

Six bands from Minnesota and Wisconsin teamed up to put on this music festival, after one they were supposed to perform at got cancelled.

Event organizer Jon Miller said he couldn’t have done it without the support of the bands, volunteers, and businesses like Earth Rider, and he is excited to see it all come to life.

“Today, just being able to dance around, and seeing everyone smiling, and hugging each other. That’s what it’s all about. So huge shoutout to everybody that made it happen because I think we’re about to have a good time,” Twin Ports Music Festival event organizer, Jon Miller. said.

The music festival went until midnight, with the closing act of the night being “The Kind Country Band.”