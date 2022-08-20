Rip Current Risk Returns, Along with Beach Advisories for E-Coli

DULUTH, Minn. – While it may not be the best weather to be out on the beach, a heads up that there have been more advisories issued this week along parts of Lake Superior.

The Duluth Fire Department says northeast winds have increased the chances for rip currents to form through 10 a.m. Sunday morning.

Red flags have been placed along beaches to warn people that even the most experience swimmers could struggle.

The Minnesota Department of Health says the only current advisory to not enter the water is at Twin Points Public Access Beach, north of Gooseberry Falls State Park, which began on Tuesday. The alert is due to water testing finding elevated E. coli bacteria levels, possibly due to the presence of fecal contamination.

More testing is set to take place on Monday, the 22nd.

Additional alerts were in effect for several days this week at Leif Erickson Park Beach, Lakewalk Beach, and Minnesota Point Harborside-15th Street Beach for the same reason. They were all lifted Friday when additional testing found bacteria levels were back to acceptable levels.

Anytime a beach advisory like this is issued, it is recommended not to enter the water to avoid possible contamination.

A person is not banned from going into the water, but anyone who gets sick is asked to contact the Minnesota Department of Health.

Find the latest beach advisories here.