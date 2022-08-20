Tig’s Smok’n Pig BBQ Hosts Fundraiser For Woman Battling Breast Cancer

HERMANTOWN, Minn.– Last summer, Andrea (or better known as Andi) was diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer. While the news was shocking enough for Andi and her family, she is expecting to face at least 10 years of ongoing treatment.

“At the point when I was diagnosed, I have been married for about a little over a year so we were kind of in the honeymoon phase. This is sort of the last thing we were expecting to happen,” Andi said.

The road to becoming cancer free has become quite the financial burden on Andi and her family. But the owner of Tig’s Smok’n Pig BBQ, Troy Fralich, is stepping up to help her by hosting a BBQ fundraiser in the Harley Davidson parking lot. Bringing in raffle prizes brought in by sponsors and of course some delicious BBQ.

All profits raised are going to Andi and her husband as they continue to fight for Andi’s full recovery.

“Having Tig step up, and like choose us to do this has made all the difference. We kind of get to start over now on the right foot, which is great,” she said.

Andi and her husband Cullen were speechless when they saw how many people came out to support them.

“When we came around the corner to pull in, this was before it was supposed to start, there was already a huge line of people here. It was really breathtaking,” Andi’s husband, Cullen Cusick, said.

“Just, thank you to everybody who showed up. It just means everything to us,” said Andi.

This is the second time Tig’s Smok’n Pig BBQ held a fundraiser like this. After seeing an increase in sponsorship, they plan to continue to host more events like this in the future to help people in the community who are fighting cancer.