Unique New Market Comes to Town

DULUTH, Minn.– We have seen dozens of markets pop up around Duluth this summer, but we haven’t seen one like this yet.

For the first time, the Punk Rock Flea Market came to The Back Alley Surf and Coffee over in West Duluth. This outdoor craft fair features vendors selling vintage clothing, records, horror memorabilia, and more. It also featured live music throughout the day, as well as a skateboarding demo.

Organizers say they just wanted to put something on for a group they believe are least represented in the music scene.

“I’m from here, and I wanted to bring this here. We used to have a really cool music scene up here for alternative music, and that has kind of since gone away a little bit, and I wanted that to come back,” Unsigned Pop Punk owner, Patrick Tarnowski, said.

Although this was their first year, organizers are already looking forward to bringing it back again next year and hope to make it bigger and better.