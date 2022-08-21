Ron Capps Sets Sights on 7th NHRA Funny Car Title in Brainerd

Capps placed third in qualifiers Friday, but the real speed will showcase Sunday beginning at 11 AM.

BRAINERD, Minn.- Contrary to what it may seem, there is no “funny business” about Funny Cars. Imagine going up to 330 mph in a matter of seconds. Well, for Funny Car World Champion Ron Capps, it’s just another day at work.

The Lucas Oil National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) Nationals got started Friday at Brainerd International Speedway. Greenlighting with qualifying races and the remainder of the weekend will feature the best of the best racers from all over going head to head.

Reigning Funny Car champion Ron Capps returns to the track in hopes of claiming his seventh title in Brainerd, the second most in NHRA history. Aside from the wins, Capps says it’s the fans and the atmosphere of the famed Brainerd ‘Zoo’ that bring him back year after year.

“It’s just been a track that’s been really good to me, on the race track, I think I have more wins than anyone else there in Funny Cars division, but it’s what goes on around this race. The ‘Zoo’ is what they call it, it’s something to be hold, if you’ve never been and fans from all over the world ask, ‘What race should I go to if I go to an NHRA race?’ and it’s always, you’ve got to go to Brainerd. You have to go check this race out,” says Capps.

