Wild State Sunday Market and Cider Attracts the Community

DULUTH, Minn.– With summer coming to a close soon for Wild State Cider, they brought in a new treat for their customers to celebrate their second to last Sunday Market.

Wild State, teaming up with Farm Lola which is located in Wrenshall, introduced their limited time only, new Honeyberry and Apple cider. So while customers were able to walk around, listen to live music, and shop, they were also able to get a taste of the fresh new cider.

“We got our new cider today as well. This came out on Friday. It’s honeyberry, it uses honeyberries from local Farm Lola, and yea it’s literally just honeyberry and apples in this. It’s really delicious,” Laura Martin, events and marketing manager at Wild State Cider, said.

The new cider will be sold in both the Wild State taproom and in cans. They are available while supplies last.