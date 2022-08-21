YWCA GirlPower! Program Comes To An End As Funds Dry Up

DULUTH, Minn.– The YWCA Duluth’s afterschool GirlPower! program had their last hurrah Sunday over at the Park Point Community Center.

After nearly two decades of uplifting and empowering girls and young women, leaders of the YWCA held a farewell party for the program that ran out of funding.

Although it was heartbreaking for those in the program, organizers say they were proud of what the program did for the community and the countless girls that were involved.

“That’s who these girls are. They’re the ones that maybe people didn’t believe in before. Maybe they didn’t believe in themselves before, but they know now just what we know, which is that they have everything inside of them that they need to be the leaders of tomorrow, and they will be,” Executive Director of the YWCA, Beth Burt, said.

With the GirlPower! program coming to a close, the YWCA is now looking to the community for any after school program suggestions.