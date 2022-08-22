After Year of Bad Luck, CSS Volleyball Hoping for Some Good in 2022

The Saints will open the year on the west coast as they will take part in the Pacific Coast Classic, set to begin September 2nd in Clairmont, CA.

DULUTH, Minn- It could be described as a learning year for the St. Scholastica volleyball team in 2021.

The team went 4-13 and dealt with a lot of bad luck. That included poor air quality in the pre-season and bouts with bronchitis, mono, and COVID throughout the season.

This year, the Saints are hoping to flip those numbers around and show opponents who they truly are.

“They are a group of five returning seniors that have been domination on that court and they’ve been together. So I think that bond, that special bond they have made knowing this is it for them, nobody’s going to take a covid year. I think it’s that special togetherness that we work so hard on in preseason that’s going to propel us forward,” said Head Coach Dana Moore.

