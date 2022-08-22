Construction kicks off on YWCA Early Childhood Center

DULUTH, Minn. – Construction kicked off Monday on the Early Childhood Center in West Duluth.

The YWCA center has four classrooms and serves kids for a six week session up until they start their first day of kindergarten. The center also has seven efficiency apartments for teen moms, and offers help in managing their situation and furthering their education.

Repairs started on the roof Monday and will be followed by work on the parking lot and sidewalk. Once the outside work is completed, construction will move to the inside where the heating and cooling systems will be replaced along with half of the windows.

“There will be, I’m sure, more repairs along the way because it’s an old building and we are constantly needing maintenance and repairs and funding to do so, so that we can keep the building safe and secure for our families,” YWCA Early Childhood Center Director of Early Childhood, Loni Stallsmith says.

The total cost of this project is 246 thousand dollars. Construction on the YWCA building is expected to wrap up by the end of the year.