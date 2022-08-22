Duluth Firefighter Sentenced After Assaulting Hiker, Status Of Employment Under Review

DULUTH, Minn. — A Duluth City employee who still works for the Fire Department was sentenced Monday on a felony assault conviction.

Conrad Sunde had been convicted of Third-Degree Assault after shoving and injuring a woman on a hiking trail two years ago.

Sunde was sentenced to three years of supervised probation. It is a standard sentence for first time offenders convicted of a third degree felony.

The judge denied a defense request to stay the imposition of the sentence. That would have allowed the conviction to be reduced, and potentially let Sunde keep his job as a firefighter.

The 65 year-old victim says Sunde attacked her after she spoke to him about leashing his dogs on the trail.

Sunde remains employed by the department although his status is under review.

The City’s chief administrative officer issued a statement saying that state and federal agencies are reviewing Sunde’s EMT and firefighter licenses. However, the City did not say whether he would remain on the department if those groups allow him to keep his licenses or if he violated the City’s code of conduct.

The City said in a statement: