Hermantown Football Sets Sights on Conference Play

Hermantown will open up with a non-conference game with Moose Lake-Willow River, Thursday September 1 on the road.

HERMANTOWN, Minn.- The Northeast-Red conference is stacked with talent, where every match-up is anybody’s game. The Hermantown Hawks look to make some noise in this year’s conference standings.

Last season, Hermantown finished 4-2 in conference play, dropping two close games to Cloquet and North Branch. This year, the Hawks are looking to get their redemption but are aware of the battle every game in this league brings.

Their game plan? Just playing Hawks brand of football.

“We might not be the flashiest team but we’ll all work them every play and just drive the ball down the field and stop them on defense. There’s a lot of team’s that can win but I don’t see us losing to any other team in the conference,” says senior Rocco Ericksen.

“I think we have a very competitive conference, there’s a ton of teams in our conference that can beat anybody. Us and Cloquet go back and forth a lot, we just have some great games as far as our conference play, it’s a fun conference to play in, very competitive, every Friday night is an adventure,” says head coach Mike Zagelmeyer.

