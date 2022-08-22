Nine Bulldogs to Take Part in 2022 IIHF World Championship

This is the first time the world championship and Olympics are being played in the same year.

DULUTH, Minn,- UMD will be well represented when the Women’s World Championship begins in Denmark on Thursday.

Four current players: Ashton Bell (Canada), Emma Soderberg (Sweden), Nina Jobst Smith (Germany), and Blanka Skodova (Czech Republic) will play for their respective countries.

And five former players will join them: Jocelyne Larocque (Canada), Maddie Rooney (USA), Lara Stalder (Switzerland), Katerina Mrazova (Czech Republic), and Michelle Lowenhielm (Sweden).

