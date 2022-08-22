Parents Of Proctor Teen Suing After He Was Sexually Assaulted Last Year

PROCTOR, Minn. — The parents of the teenage boy who was sexually assaulted with a plunger at Proctor High School last year are suing the school district, the coaches, and the superintendent. The lawsuit is on a federal level.

The parents are suing the Proctor school district, the superintendent John Engelking, the football coach Derek Parendo, and five assistant coaches that have not been named.

The parents allege that most of the defendants knew about the culture of the high school football team hazing players with the plunger, but failed to see that it ended, adding that Parendo did not remove the plunger from the locker room.

They say this goes against the school’s own policies, especially in relation to Title 9 and receiving federal funding.

In the filing, the parents say their son has suffered emotionally and academically since the incident.

The family is seeking a jury trial and monetary compensation for pain and suffering.

The football player who pleaded guilty to felony third-degree criminal sexual conduct was sentenced as a juvenile. His sentencing included probation, and if he violates it he will go to prison for four years. He also had to register as a predatory offender for the next decade.

Derek Parendo resigned as head coach and school teacher after the incident. Engelking retired from his interim position as superintendent.

It is unclear if the five unidentified assistant coaches still work for the district.