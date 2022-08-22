Project To Repair Concrete Pavement On I-35W In North Metro Begins

Drivers in the north metro should be prepared to face some delays in the coming weeks on I-35W as the state begins a new project.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation kicked off a six-week project on Sunday to repair concrete pavement on I-35W in Blaine to the northern split.

MnDOT started repairs on Sunday on northbound lanes on the stretch. For the next two weeks, crews will be working from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day, besides Fridays when they wrap up work at noon. The interstate will be restricted to a single lane around the clock during that two-week stretch.

Once work is completed on the northbound lanes, they will shift to work on the southbound lanes. Work on the southbound lanes is expected to take four weeks, with the project wrapping up by October 1. Southbound lanes will also be reduced to a single lane for the duration of those repairs.

MnDOT says that section of the interstate hasn’t been resurfaced since around 2000. MnDOT says the new surface “will provide a smoother, longer-lasting road surface, along with improving safety and mobility.”

Drivers should keep an eye on the state’s 511 website for traffic updates.