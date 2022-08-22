St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office Warns Public Of Phone Scam

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. — The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office has issued a warning to residents about a phone scam hitting the area.

According to authorities, an unknown person is impersonating members of the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office and telling victims they have missed jury duty or missed a court date.

The person then asks for money from the victims so they avoid being arrested.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to protect their personal information.