Superior Middle School Enforces New Phone Policy

SUPERIOR, WI. — Superior Middle School is enforcing a “no phone, no backpack” policy this school year.

During the school day, students grades K-8th must keep their phones and backpacks in their lockers.

Superintendent Amy Starzecki says teachers have tried regulating phone use in the classroom, but they’ve continued to be a big problem.

“I think our cellphones provide a really nice convenience and are really an innovative tool. What we’ve seen is, especially our younger students, really struggle to manage those devices, and they really have become a significant disruption in the classroom. They also can be used inappropriately, you know cyber bullying and those kind of things can happen throughout the day,” said Starzecki.

She went on to say there’s a lack of social interaction when the phones are around, and if they’re not in physical hand, they tend to be in the backpack.

“Backpacks have actually been something we’ve implemented prior to the pandemic. We’re getting back to those expectations to remind students that backpacks and purses need to be put away during the school day. This procedure is done for safety reasons, but we also know that if students had backpacks with them most likely those cellphones would be in there and continue to be a distraction.”

Starzecki says parents can call the office for immediate contact with their kids.

She also says the school district has procedures in place to notify families in emergency situations.