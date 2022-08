Duluth East edges Duluth Denfeld in Girls Tennis Clash

Duluth East will next host Hermantown on Wednesday.

DULUTH, Minn.- Crosstown rivals Duluth East and Duluth Denfeld would meet on the tennis court on Tuesday.

Ultimately, the Greyhounds would take bragging rights with the 5 to 2 victory.

Earlier in the day, Duluth Denfeld would fall to Forest Lake 7-0.

Meanwhile, Duluth Denfeld will host Roosevelt, also on Wednesday.