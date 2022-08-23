Duluth to Reduce Speed Limit for E-Bikes and Scooters on Lakewalk

DULUTH, Minn. — Yesterday, the Duluth City Council voted to reduce the speed limit of electronic bikes and scooters on a portion of the Lakewalk.

The speed limit will drop from 15 to 10 miles per hour between the Rose Garden and the Lift Bridge.

Council members said the ordinance comes from safety concerns — as the Lakewalk is a busy place and tends to get congested.

While not all council members were keen on reducing the speed limit, the vote was ultimately in favor of the action.

“For now, with the amount of people going here on a Tuesday morning, 15 mph felt okay and comfortable for us. Although, I could see on a Saturday morning when there’s a lot of congestion that might not feel comfortable for other people, other walkers, other pedestrians using area,” said Scott Ruprecht, who was riding an electronic scooter Tuesday.

The new speed limit of 10 mph will go into effect in 30 days.

Signage has not yet been put-up to regulate it.