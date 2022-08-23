Lake Superior College Welcomes Students Back To Campus

DULUTH, Minn. — The college kids are back in town, and campuses are making sure students feel welcome.

LSC is hosting its welcome back to campus event this week.

It features “donuts and directions” and a chance for students to meet each other.

One student tells us he’s excited to get closer to pursuing his career as a future nurse.

He adds that now that the pandemic isn’t as severe as it was the past two years, it’s nice to talk to people around campus without masks.

“I’m really excited to come back and kind of start getting into, I’m trying to get into the actual job that I want to get into which is nursing, so it’s really fun to take pre-reqs right now,” Marshall Johnson said. “It’s really good to see everybody’s faces it’s a lot more intimate I would say. You can actually have serious conversations and be a lot more free with people.”

LSC will wrap up its beach-themed welcome week with an ice cream and sand art social.