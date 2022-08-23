Lake Superior Zoo Announces Birth Of Critically Endangered Primate Baby

DULUTH, Minn. — The Lake Superior Zoo in Duluth announced the birth of one of the world’s most endangered primates.

Mira and Deno, cotton-top tamarins are the parents of the baby.

“Being a part of the Species Survival Plan Program is a crucial piece of accomplishing our mission here at the Lake Superior Zoo,” said Lake Superior Zoo’s Chief Executive Officer. “A birth like this is quite an extraordinary event and definitely something to celebrate. With cotton-top tamarins being critically endangered, we are proud to be a part of the efforts to hopefully someday be able to grow the population in the wild.”

The local zoo has one breeding pair of only 35 of the species in AZA accredited zoos.

The zoo says the parents of the baby are doing a great job caring for the baby and even grooming it. Visitors are now welcome and may see it clinging to it’s dad’s back.

The baby’s name and gender are unknown at this time.