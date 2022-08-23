‘Light Duluth Teal’ Sept. 24 For Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month

DULUTH, Minn. – The Minnesota Ovarian Cancer Alliance is shining a light on ovarian cancer in the northland next month, as September is national Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month.

Several Duluth landmarks will light up in teal Sept. 23 and 24, including the DECC, Radisson Hotel, Enger Tower, Glensheen Mansion and Pier B.

Organizers say it’s all part of raising awareness and saving lives, which happened years ago when the city lit the Lift Bridge teal.

“A woman saw that bridge, was wondering why teal, looked into it. What is this teal about? Found out it’s ovarian cancer, looked up the symptoms and recognized them in her mother and thankfully she was diagnosed early and a life was saved. And that’s what it’s all about — saving lives and just raising awareness. There’s no early detection test, which is concerning. So, a woman’s best defense is to learn about the symptoms, and the most common symptoms are bloating, difficulty eating or feeling full quickly. Pelvic or abdominal pain and urinary problems,” according to Kristine Greer, board chair of the Minnesota Ovarian Cancer Alliance and ovarian cancer survivor.

The Minnesota Ovarian Cancer Alliance is hosting a Light Duluth Teal Gala Saturday, Sept. 24 at the DECC with a dinner, silent and live auctions, and speakers about the latest ovarian cancer treatments and research.