Local Artists Create Murals on Storm Water Drains in Downtown Superior

SUPERIOR, Wisc.–The city of Superior kicked off their 2022 Storm Drain Art Project earlier this month and painters are busy working on murals.

Superior’s Environmental Services Division partnered with the Northwest Wisconsin Lung Health Alliance to organize the project and raise awareness regarding pollution, more specifically storm water litter. Each artist has their own designated drain to get creative with. Their designs are a direct interpretation of the artist’s view around the topic of pollution.

Superior’s Environmental Services Division’s Water Resource Specialist, Megan Hogfeldt, told us, “While the storm drain artwork has been installed, we have had people stop and talk about it and ask questions and they’re like ‘Why is this happening?’. We are then able to explain the reason in promoting pollution prevention with our storm water and it’s a really great conversation starter”.

Most of the storm drains in Superior direct storm water from the streets to it’s stream system. The murals are located all around town to show how connected the waterways are throughout the city. There are a total of 5 mural installations in downtown Superior, two completed ones can be seen on the corner of Ogden Avenue and Belknap Street, and outside of the Superior Public Library.