Minnesota Ovarian Cancer Alliance Talks ‘Light Duluth Teal Gala’ Sept. 24

DULUTH, Minn. – Kristine Greer, board chair of the Minnesota Ovarian Cancer Alliance, is shining a light on ovarian cancer in the northland next month, as September is national Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month.

Several Duluth landmarks will light up in teal Sept. 23 and 24, including the DECC, Radisson Hotel, Enger Tower, Glensheen Mansion and Pier B.

Organizers say it’s all part of raising awareness and saving lives, which happened years ago when the city lit the Lift Bridge teal.

The Minnesota Ovarian Cancer Alliance is hosting a Light Duluth Teal Gala Saturday, Sept. 24 at the DECC with a dinner, silent and live auctions, and speakers about the latest ovarian cancer treatments and research.