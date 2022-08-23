Proctor Boys Soccer to Rebuild & Retool after State Run

The Rails will host Cloquet-Esko-Carlton for their first game on Thursday.

PROCTOR, Minn.- Making state is the ultimate goal for every prep team around the area.

The Proctor boys soccer team got a taste of that last year when they made it to the Class A quarterfinals, ultimately falling to Southwest Christian.

Nearly 10 months later, the Rails have returned to the field but without a large number of players from last year. 13 seniors gone.

Head coach Anthony Wood says besides the huge loss, they have the pieces in place to make another run this season.

“I mean anytime you lose that amount of seniors it’s hard to replace. Especially when it’s your core. But, I’m excited we have a lot of returning players that had a lot of minutes last year. The younger group is going to be strong. By the time the end of the season rolls around hopefully we’re playing our best soccer and I think we have the group to do it but we’ll find out,” said Wood.

“I think it’s super important to work out any bumps real early in the season, to kind of really smooth things out. Kind of like last year we kind of started a little rocky with different people on the team but then towards the 2nd half of the season we had that all worked out and we were doing great by the end,” added senior Braden Mehle.

