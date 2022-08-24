Budget-Friendly School Shopping Option for Children

DULUTH, Minn. — Back-to-school expenses can add up fast. If you’re buying on a budget this year, a Duluth shop can help fill the little ones’ closet with discounted items.

Once Upon a Child has been a sustainable shopping option in Duluth for the last five years, buying and selling gently used children’s clothes, shoes, toys, and more.

You can sell to the store and find anything from preemie baby clothes to size 20 in youth.

Items are marked up to 70% off retail.

“At mall stores and retail stores, prices have risen. Here you can buy an entire outfit for $10 to $15, compared to one t-shirt at a full-price store,” said Owner Emily Austin.

Once Upon a Child will hold a Halloween event on September 9th — featuring costumes, accessories, and spooky apparel.