Bulldog Welcome Week Comes Back For Another Year

DULUTH, Minn.– It’s the first day of freshman welcome week over at the University of Minnesota-Duluth, and students started the festivities by moving back to campus.

After parents and students rush to drop their things off at their new dorms, they were able to make their way to UMD’s Kirby Student Center for their annual Bulldog Bash. An event that incoming freshman say helps them branch out to make new connections, and simply gets them comfortable before classes begin.

“It’s been nice to just meet all the new people, and they have been like helpful, and just showing me around, and giving me a lot of good tips, and how to be successful here,” Incoming UMD freshman, Jacob Marxhausen, said.

Welcome Week is not over yet, and will be continuing through Sunday. The first day of classes for these new bulldogs will begin Monday.