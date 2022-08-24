Continuity is Key for Saints Football in 2022

Saint Scholastica will host a joint practice with Mesabi Range this Saturday before opening the season up a week later at Sewanee.

DULUTH, Minn.- Regardless of their record a year ago, the St. Scholastica football team has plenty they can take away from their freshman season in the MIAC conference.

Mike Heffernan begins his 3rd season at the helm and he says the team is not changing much in their 2nd year against the big schools.

Control what we can control has been a big teaching point of his as the team grinds away at camp.

Even more of an added bonus for Heffernan is, he returns all of his coaching staff from a year ago.

He says having those guys on board will make waves as the team tries to build and turn things around when the season gets going almost two weeks from now.

“Having the entire coaching staff, our full time coaches, our seasonal coaches all coming back. The large number of returners has been excellent. Previous full time coaches we’ve had, they’ve moved on to be head coaches or be at bigger programs. All things that I want as a head coach for my assistants to do. We’ve been really lucky that we’ve been able to stay together and I think that speaks volumes to the culture,” said Heffernan.

