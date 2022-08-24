DECC Holds Job Fair to Recruit More Staff

DULUTH, Minn. — As the DECC gears up for concerts, conventions, and hockey season, they’re looking to add more staff to the team.

Dozens of part-time positions are available at the DECC; anything from ice maintenance to concession stand workers.

The DECC held a job fair on Wednesday to help fill the slots.

Applicants were able to stop by, have a formal interview, and maybe even get hired on the spot.

“It’s not just for the DECC that these events are help, it’s great for all the businesses. People come for shows, people come and stay over night, and then they eat in Canal Park. When we fill these positions, we just provide the best customer service and show people that Duluth is a great place,” said DECC Communications Director, Lucie Amundsen.

If you missed todays job fair, the DECC takes walk-in interviews every Wednesday from 12:30pm-1:30pm.

You can also apply online at decc.org/unemployment.