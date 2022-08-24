DFD Participates in Fill a Boot Campaign

DULUTH, Minn.– The Duluth Fire Department hit the streets to collect donations for the Fill a Boot campaign.

Fill the Boot is a fundraiser for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Every year since 1954, fire departments across the nation have taken the time to hold boots on street corners in support of the cause. Dollars raised go toward finding effective treatments and therapies for those with the neuromuscular disease.

“Just seeing the generosity of our community and how everyone’s willing to help out with spare change in their bottom of their car or a few fucks here and ther and just seeing the people we serve everyday is probably the best part of it,” DFD Fire Captain 11 Engine, Dylan Mills, said.

Wednesday was the last day the DFD was collecting out on the street, but you can still donate to the cause at MDA.org.