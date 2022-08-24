Rainy Lake Business Catches Fire, Two Hurt

Courtesy Rainy Lake Guiding

INTERNATIONAL FALLS, Minn. — A business on Rainy Lake caught fire on Wednesday, according to Koochiching County officials.

The Northernaire Houseboats facility was engulfed in flames, with the call to firefighters coming in just after 5 p.m.

Officials say two people are hurt: one person is in critical condition and the other is in stable condition.

The possible cause of the fire is unknown.

By 8:30 p.m., firefighters had the blaze in the “mop-up” stage.

Officials say part of the structure was made of older logs, which made the fire even more challenging because of the way it burned.

The building on Koochiching County Road 94 appears to be a total loss.