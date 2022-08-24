Spirit Halloween Opens Second Pop-Up Location in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn.–Spirit Halloween is getting ready for spooky season.

It just opened a second location in the Miller Hill shopping district. Owners took advantage of the former Bed Bath and Beyond site and filled it with all things Halloween.

To some, August may seem a bit soon for skeletons and cobwebs, but the shop’s staff say they’re already getting excited.

“It’s very unique and that’s why everybody loves Spirit Halloween because we’re one of the few pop-up seasonal stores where you can come in and interact with all of the different animatronics and all the different masks, everything!”, Store District Manager Stephanie Schneider told us.

Spirit Halloween’s spot inside of the Miller Hill Mall is smaller, so this second shop across the Miller Trunk Highway can hold more seasonal decor items like scary animatronics to make your ha

unted house this year one for the books.