UMD Hockey Adds Cody Chupp to Coaching Staff as Assistant

Back in his playing days, Chupp spent four years at Ferris State before moving on to the Texas Stars in the AHL.

DULUTH, Minn.- Over a month ago, Derek Plante left UMD to become an assistant coach with the Chicago Blackhawks. Last week, Adam Krause would be promoted to take Plante’s previous spot as associate head coach. And now, the Bulldogs have found someone to complete their coaching staff.

Cody Chupp has been hired as the new assistant coach. He comes from the Muskegon Lumberjacks where he was also the assistant coach there for two seasons.

Before that, he had a four year stint with the Lincoln Stars as head coach.

Back in his playing days, Chupp spent four years at Ferris State before moving on to the Texas Stars in the AHL.