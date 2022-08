Jares’ Late Goal Lifts UMD over Michigan Tech 2-1

UMD (1-0) will next host Northern Michigan on Saturday at 1 PM.

DULUTH, Minn.- It would come down to just seconds left in regulation before UMD would take down Michigan Tech 2-1 in their season opener on Thursday.

Jacqueline Jares would find the back of the net with just 5 seconds left in regulation to net the game winner.

Jares had both goals to lead the Bulldogs offensively.

UMD (1-0) will next host Northern Michigan on Saturday at 1 PM.