Prep Soccer: C-E-C boys shut out Proctor, Hermantown boys & Proctor girls fall

PROCTOR, Minn.- The prep soccer season began in Minnesota on Thursday. Both the Proctor boys and girls squads would have home games to open up the year.

In the first contest, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton would earn the shut over the Rails boys, 9-0.

Then following that, the Proctor girls team fell to St. Anthony, 5-1.

In other soccer action, the Hermantown boys team would score late in the 1st half against Benilde St. Margarets. But in the end, it wouldn’t be enough as they drop the game 3-1.