Prep Volleyball: Hermantown sweeps Marshall, Cloquet rallies against Proctor

In other volleyball action, Cloquet would rally after dropping the 1st set to defeat Proctor 3-1.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Hermantown volleyball team started the season out strong on Thursday, defeating Duluth Marshall in straight sets.

Hermantown will next be in action on Tuesday when the host Esko.

Cloquet will play at Duluth East, also on Tuesday.