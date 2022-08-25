Rusty Mehlberg

Rusty joined Fox 21 in November 2021 as their weekend meteorologist and reporter. He became Chief Meteorologist in August of 2022.

A Wisconsinite all his life, he contributes his passion for weather and the importance of local media while growing up on his family’s dairy farm.

After graduating from UW-Eau Claire with a broadcast journalism degree in 2008, he spent over a decade working at radio stations in Antigo, Sheboygan, Beaver Dam, and Milwaukee. His main focus was news reporting and other on-air roles, but he also assisted with productions for live broadcasts, promos, and commercials.

As his passion for weather never waned, he decided to pursue it as a career by taking online courses through Mississippi State University. His goal is to complete a broadcast meteorology degree in the summer of 2023.

When not at work, Rusty enjoys being outside on the golf course or enjoying nature no matter the weather on walks and hikes around the area. When inside, he enjoys playing board games, card games, and puzzles. He will do many of these activities with his wife and daughter.

You can contact Rusty at rmehlberg@kqdsfox21.tv, follow him through Twitter at @RustyMehlberg and on Facebook